Whey protein market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 7.88% by 2027, Increasing use of whey protein in clinical nutrition to be an emerging trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global whey protein market size is estimated to increase by USD 5,012.28 million from 2022-2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.88%. The report includes historic market data from 2017-2021. In 2017, the global whey protein market was valued at USD 275.35 million. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, and the latest trends in the global market. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Whey Protein Market 2023-2027

Global Whey protein market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Offerings -

Abbot Co- The company offers automation solutions in the textile industry for cellulosic textiles which are created by dissolving natural materials such as cellulose which is then regenerated to create a wide range of fabrics.

Agropur Co- The company offers automation solutions in the textile industry that covers spinning, weaving, knitting, dry and wet finishing, printing, home textiles, synthetic fibers and filaments, carpets, technical textiles, and non-woven.

Amcoproteins Co- The company offers automation solutions in the textile industry with reduced costs for the configuration and commissioning due to Totally Integrated Automation, a uniform tool for configuring converters, and remote maintenance and error diagnostics using teleservice.

For Details on the vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor Landscape –

The global whey protein market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer whey protein in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Agropur Dairy Cooperative, AMCO Proteins, Arla Foods amba, Carbery Food Ingredients Ltd., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., Glanbia Plc, Hilmar Cheese Co. Inc., Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial, Kaserei Champignon Hofmeister, LACTALIS Ingredients, Leprino Foods Co., Milk Specialties Global, Nagase and Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Saputo Inc., and Zoic Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. and others.

The global whey protein market is at its growing stage. To survive and succeed in a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions. Thus, the competition among the vendors intensifies during the forecast period.

Story continues

Whey protein market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Whey Protein Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Product (Whey protein concentrates, Whey protein hydrolysates, and Whey protein isolates), Application (Food and beverages, Nutritional supplements, Personal care, and Animal feed and pet food), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Whey protein is widely used in confectionery products, cereal, nutrition bars, processed cheese, baked goods, sports beverages, and muscle gain formulations but also its concentrate is used as a sports supplement and is known to speed up recovery from illness.

For instance, in January 2019, Arla Foods showcased an easily digestible infant formula product concept that contains Lacprodan ALPHA-10, a whey protein concentrate.

Products like chocolate shakes, yogurts, and ready-to-drink beverages that contain whey protein have high nutritional benefits and target new customers.

For instance, in November 2017, Mopro Nutrition launched the whole-milk Greek yogurt infused with whey protein isolates.

Some functional properties of whey protein like the gelling and heat setting, solubility, thermal stability, foaming, whipping, and aeration, have made them valuable ingredients in formulating food products for improving the flavor, texture, and yield of food.

For instance, whey protein is used in meats, beverages, bread, cakes, and sausages for its water-binding/hydration property to reduce formula costs, as proteins hold additional water.

A vendor by the name of Milk Specialties is innovating with its clear, heat-stable whey protein isolate, PRObev, to incorporate it in carbonated beverages.

Hence, growing innovation and multiple applications of organic whey protein in food and beverages, along with product launches, are helping the market witness growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global whey protein market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global whey protein market.

North America accounts for the largest market share of the global whey protein market. The presence of numerous cheese producers in North America largely contributes to the growth of the market.

The positive impact of the growth of the market in 2020 was due to the increase in awareness about nutritious food products.

The consumption of whey protein powder witnessed a further increase in the region post-COVID-19 vaccinations owing to its immunity-boosting properties.

Download a Sample Report

Global Whey Protein Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers –

Increasing product launches is one of the growth drivers of the global whey protein market. For instance, in October 2021, Arla Foods Ingredients launched a new protein category called Lacprodan BLG-100 is a pure BLG ingredient with a unique nutritional profile. It is marketed to have been produced using a patented new separation technology, it contains 45% more leucine-the main muscle-building amino acid than commercially available whey protein isolates.

Rising awareness of the health benefits of whey is a driver of the market. Some of the whey protein-based drinks are designed for the everyday milkshake-lovers who love to be fit without the rigors of the gym, the collaboration brings the tastiest, safest, and healthiest whey protein flavor to add to your daily milkshake/smoothie drink.

Wide application of whey protein is also a key driver to the market. This is due to the increasing use of whey protein in clinical nutrition is one of the positive trends that can influence the growth of the global whey protein market during the forecast period.

Key Trends –

Increase in the use of whey protein in clinical nutrition is a major trend in the market which is due to the nutrients present in whey protein helping in the treatment of various common conditions, including sarcopenia, obesity, and malnutrition, also expediting post-illness recovery.

Strategic activities of vendors like for instance in April 2019, Arla Foods launched its new hydrolyzed whey protein under the brand name Lacprodan HYDRO. Clear. The vendor claims that the new product is fat-free and sugar-free, with a low bitterness profile and a long shelf life.

The increasing use of e-commerce channels for sales is also a major trend in the whey protein market.

Major challenges –

The increasing popularity of plant-based proteins is a major challenge to the whey protein market. Vegans completely avoid animal-based products in their diet. This is expected to increase the demand for plant-based diets among consumers during the forecast period. Plant-based diets offer various benefits, as they provide more antioxidants and beneficial plant compounds than animal-based diets.

The rising number of people with lactose intolerance is another challenge faced by vendors in the whey protein market.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Whey Protein Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Whey Protein Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Whey Protein Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Whey Protein Market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Whey Protein Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The organic whey protein market size is expected to increase by USD 292.37 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3%. The increasing product launches are notably driving the organic whey protein market growth, although factors such as the growing popularity of vegan protein powders may impede the market growth.

The wheat protein market size is expected to increase by USD 951.18 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.17%. The growing vegan population is notably driving the wheat protein market growth, although factors such as the presence of substitutes may impede the market growth.

Whey Protein Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.88% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5012.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Agropur Dairy Cooperative, AMCO Proteins, Arla Foods amba, Carbery Food Ingredients Ltd., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., Glanbia Plc, Hilmar Cheese Co. Inc., Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial, Kaserei Champignon Hofmeister, LACTALIS Ingredients, Leprino Foods Co., Milk Specialties Global, Nagase and Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Saputo Inc., and Zoic Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer staples market reports

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global whey protein market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Whey protein concentrates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Whey protein hydrolysates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Whey protein isolates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Nutritional supplements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Animal feed and pet food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Abbott Laboratories

12.4 Arla Foods amba

12.5 Carbery Food Ingredients Ltd.

12.6 Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

12.7 Danone SA

12.8 DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH

12.9 Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd.

12.10 Glanbia Plc

12.11 Hilmar Cheese Co. Inc.

12.12 Kaserei Champignon Hofmeister

12.13 LACTALIS Ingredients

12.14 Leprino Foods Co.

12.15 Milk Specialties Global

12.16 Nestle SA

12.17 Saputo Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Whey Protein Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whey-protein-market-size-is-set-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of--7-88-by-2027--increasing-use-of-whey-protein-in-clinical-nutrition-to-be-an-emerging-trend----technavio-301750708.html

SOURCE Technavio