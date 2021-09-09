Whey Protein Market in the US to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.28% with Omega Protein Corp. & Agri Mark Emerging as Key Contributors to growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The whey protein market in the US is set to grow by $ 829.71 mn, progressing at a CAGR of 7.28% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as increasing awareness about the health benefits of whey protein, and wide application of whey protein will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The whey protein market in the US is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Whey Protein Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation
Whey Protein Market in the US is segmented as below:
Product
Application
Whey Protein Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the whey protein market in the US in packaged foods and meats industry include Agri Mark, Agropur cooperative, AMCO Proteins, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Erie Foods International Inc., Grande Cheese Co., Hilmar Cheese Co. Inc., Omega Protein Corp., Optimum Nutrition Inc., and Weider Global Nutrition LLC. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
Whey Protein Market in US size
Whey Protein Market in US trends
Whey Protein Market in US industry analysis
The whey protein market in the US is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing product launches will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing popularity of plant-based proteins will hamper market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the whey protein market in us are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Whey Protein Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist the whey protein market in the US growth during the next five years
Estimation of the whey protein market in the US size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the whey protein market in the US
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the whey protein market in us vendors
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
