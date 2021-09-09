U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,505.25
    -7.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,964.00
    -48.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,596.50
    -23.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,241.90
    -8.20 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.47
    +0.17 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.60
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1826
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    -0.0360 (-2.63%)
     

  • Vix

    17.96
    -0.18 (-0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3769
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1630
    -0.0970 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,848.72
    -1,282.19 (-2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,181.30
    -18.18 (-1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.53
    -53.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,045.92
    -135.29 (-0.45%)
     

Whey Protein Market in the US to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.28% with Omega Protein Corp. & Agri Mark Emerging as Key Contributors to growth | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The whey protein market in the US is set to grow by $ 829.71 mn, progressing at a CAGR of 7.28% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Whey Protein Market in US by Product and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 Market Report With Exclusive COVID-19 Insights is Now Available at Technavio
Whey Protein Market in US by Product and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 Market Report With Exclusive COVID-19 Insights is Now Available at Technavio

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

Factors such as increasing awareness about the health benefits of whey protein, and wide application of whey protein will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The whey protein market in the US is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Whey Protein Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Whey Protein Market in the US is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Application

Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the whey protein market in the US

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70888

Whey Protein Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the whey protein market in the US in packaged foods and meats industry include Agri Mark, Agropur cooperative, AMCO Proteins, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Erie Foods International Inc., Grande Cheese Co., Hilmar Cheese Co. Inc., Omega Protein Corp., Optimum Nutrition Inc., and Weider Global Nutrition LLC. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Whey Protein Market in US size

  • Whey Protein Market in US trends

  • Whey Protein Market in US industry analysis

The whey protein market in the US is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing product launches will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing popularity of plant-based proteins will hamper market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the whey protein market in us are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Durian Fruit Market Report - The durian fruit market has the potential to grow by USD 8.58 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.47%. Download a free sample report now!

Gum Market Report -The gum market has the potential to grow by USD 5.68 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.42%. Download a free sample report now!

Whey Protein Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the whey protein market in the US growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the whey protein market in the US size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the whey protein market in the US

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the whey protein market in us vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Whey protein concentrates - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Whey protein hydrolysates - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Whey protein isolates - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Nutritional supplements - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Animal feed and pet food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Agri Mark

  • Agropur cooperative

  • AMCO Proteins

  • Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

  • Erie Foods International Inc.

  • Grande Cheese Co.

  • Hilmar Cheese Co. Inc.

  • Omega Protein Corp.

  • Optimum Nutrition Inc.

  • Weider Global Nutrition LLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whey-protein-market-in-the-us-to-accelerate-at-a-cagr-of-7-28-with-omega-protein-corp--agri-mark-emerging-as-key-contributors-to-growth--technavio-301371486.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • These jobs are offering lucrative sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • China Tells Tencent, Netease to End Focus on Profit in Games

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators summoned gaming companies including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Netease Inc. to discuss further oversight of the industry and the need to deemphasize profits, prompting a slide in share prices.The Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China’s Central Committee, the National Press and Publication Administration and two other agencies called the meeting to convey plans to step up supervision and start checks on illegal behavior, according to the state-run X

  • Delta variant 'extraordinarily dangerous' for unvaccinated and 'a problem' for vaccinated: Doctor

    Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Jeremy Faust joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • Force Majeure at Top Fertilizer Plant Has Prices Soaring

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer prices are soaring after the world’s largest nitrogen facility had to declare a force majeure.CF Industries Holdings Inc. said on Sept. 3 that it can’t fill orders from its Donaldsonville, Louisiana, nitrogen complex, which was closed ahead of Hurricane Ida, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg. That’s stoking fears of production losses at a time when supplies are already tight.Fertilizer prices are already high, and that’s adding to increasing costs for farmers, who

  • Yellow Cake Is Turning Red Hot

    Yellow cake is another term for uranium. The price of uranium has soared in recent days and weeks and stocks such as uranium miner Cameco Corp. have broken out on the upside. Let's check out some charts and indicators.

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q4 2021

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition.

  • Sea Aims to Raise $6.3 Billion in 2021’s Biggest Equity Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. aims to raise $6.3 billion in the largest equity offering of the year, a deal that will propel a global expansion and acquisitions for Southeast Asia’s largest company.The online gaming and e-commerce firm backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd. is offering 11 million shares, a stake worth about $3.8 billion at Wednesday’s close. It also intends to issue $2.5 billion of equity-linked debt. Sea, which has risen more than 70% this year, fell in post-marketing trading in New York.Th

  • This Non-Traded REIT Offers 8.4% Dividend Yield

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a popular option for income-seeking investors, especially in today’s low-interest-rate environment. Yet the options for high-yield REITs are becoming increasingly limited, as share prices have been steadily rising throughout 2021. One option that’s overlooked by many retail investors: non-traded REITs. These are REITs that aren’t traded on any major stock exchanges and can’t be purchased through your brokerage app. What Are Non-Traded REITs? A non-traded

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Stock With Over 95% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This is the creator of the enterprise AI industry, and it's serving some of the world's largest companies.

  • Why the US has a record 10.9 million job openings

    Where are the workers? Unfilled employment opportunities are swelling even as some 8.4 million Americans remain out of work. The job market has been torqued by billions of dollars flowing to the unemployed and a surge in savings at a time when many are reassessing whether long commutes, dull jobs, and expensive cities are worth it.

  • Transportation Capacity Dips Further, Prices Keep Surging

    Transportation capacity remains on a downward trajectory while prices and utilization are "increasing at an increasing rate," according to a supply chain survey released Tuesday. The transportation capacity subindex of the Logistics Managers' Index (LMI) increased 560 basis points to 40.5% in August, meaning available transportation capacity was still shrinking during the month, just at a slower rate. The LMI is a diffusion index wherein a reading above 50% indicates expansion and a reading belo

  • Potash Majors Interested in Reviving Argentine Mine, Owner Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s Mendoza province is in talks with some of the world’s top producers of potash to revive a mine that requires an investment of as much as $5 billion.Mendoza -- better known for its exports of Malbec wine than its vast mineral wealth -- took over the Rio Colorado potash project several months ago after years of wrangling with Vale SA. The Brazilian company pulled the plug in 2013 after spending $2.2 billion to build almost half the mine.Provincial officials have since sp

  • Shell weighs COVID-19 vaccine mandate, firing staff who resist - FT

    The oil major outlined a case for "selective vaccine mandates" initially at offshore and other remote locations, where staff live and work, and where World Health Organization-approved vaccines were available, the Financial Times said, citing an internal memo sent to Shell's executive committee. The memo, dated Sept. 1, also said employees in other parts of the business could be subjected to mandatory vaccination "over time", according to the newspaper. The document states that while "all reasonable efforts" would be made to avoid terminating employment of staff who refuse to comply with the vaccine mandate, the company "will be faced with no alternative but to do so", FT reported.

  • 3 Reasons Target Stock May Crush the Market Again

    Target (NYSE: TGT) delivered more than items to your door or to you at the curb last year. Target's investment in contactless delivery and pickup options and online sales had paid off. After that, the big concern was that Target's sales would stagnate once consumers returned to their usual routines.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – September 8th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s meltdown, Dogecoin would need to break back through to $0.30 levels to restore confidence…

  • The Gulf Of Mexico Just Saw Its Worst Energy Disruption Since Hurricane Katrina

    Hurricane Ida’s disruption to Gulf of Mexico energy production is the worst since Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago

  • Exclusive-Ryanair ready to wait years for Boeing to cut prices, says O'Leary

    ROME (Reuters) -Ryanair is willing to wait years for Boeing to drop its prices before placing a big new plane order with the U.S. company, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters, while he also downplayed the chance of a deal with rival Airbus. The Irish budget airline, one of Boeing's biggest customers, said on Monday it had ended talks over a new order of 737 MAX 10 jets worth tens of billions of dollars because the prices on offer were too high. "We're not wasting any time on those MAX 10 discussions nor will we for a period of 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 years until we get to the next crisis," O'Leary said in an interview.

  • Here’s why Coinbase is in hot water over crypto lending — and how the SEC is sending a shot across the bow for DeFi

    Coinbase Global finds itself in a dust-up with its top regulator over lending practices that the Securities and Exchange Commission says run afoul of securities rules.

  • No Hurricane Has Hit U.S. Energy Markets Quite Like Ida Has

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over 20% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil and natural gas production is back online after Hurricane Ida battered southeast Louisiana, marking an even slower comeback than in the wake of Katrina.More than a week after the Category 4 storm made landfall, about 77% of the region’s offshore production remains shut, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. By comparison, about 60% of oil output and 40% of gas was still offline this long after Hurricane Katrina de

  • Mandating Employee Vaccinations? Think it Through!

    The process by which vaccination policies are made is as important as the policies themselves, writes the CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management.