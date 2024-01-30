While Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) shareholders have made 999% in 5 years, increasing losses might now be front of mind as stock sheds 4.4% this week

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. Just think about the savvy investors who held Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) shares for the last five years, while they gained 999%. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. On top of that, the share price is up 129% in about a quarter. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

In light of the stock dropping 4.4% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive five-year return.

Cytokinetics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 5 years Cytokinetics saw its revenue grow at 21% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Arguably, this is well and truly reflected in the strong share price gain of 62%(per year) over the same period. Despite the strong run, top performers like Cytokinetics have been known to go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Cytokinetics is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling Cytokinetics stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Cytokinetics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 95% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 62%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cytokinetics better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Cytokinetics (2 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

