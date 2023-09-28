While all eyes are on the UAW strike in Michigan, Milwaukee UAW workers are fighting for their own jobs

Protesters march while chanting different phrases during a United Auto Workers rally Wednesday at the Stellantis plant in Milwaukee.

While the nation has its eyes on United Auto Workers striking in Michigan, about 100 Stellantis workers in Milwaukee are also fighting for their jobs.

At a rally on Wednesday, members of UAW Local 75 picketed outside of the Stellantis Mopar plant in Bay View with the support of other unions and elected officials. The workers have been on strike since Friday.

Joseph Neu, president of UAW Local 75, said the company wants to relocate the plant to Belvidere, Illinois.

“The COO wants to make global warehousing. Take this facility and the Chicago facility and put it into one,” Neu said. “We’re fighting that. ... We’ve been here over 100 years, we make millions (of dollars) here, a month, for this company.”

Protesters express their frustrations during a United Auto Workers rally Wednesday at the Stellantis plant in Milwaukee.

While the national UAW negotiates with Ford Motor Company, General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis for wages and benefits, Neu said he’s focused on getting more investment for the facility in Milwaukee and job security.

“My fight now is what are they going to do with this plant,” Neu said. “When I get back in there for open negotiations, I’ll make demands that we get some kind of language to stay here.”

Neu was appreciative of the elected officials that showed their support at the rally, but he encouraged them to stay engaged in their fight.

“Don’t wait until something goes late when the ink is drying on a closure then step in,” Neu said. “It’s sad what happened to Master Lock. ... You can’t wait around. You have to go after them first.”

In March, Fortune Brands, the parent company of Master Lock, announced it was closing the 103-year-old facility on the northside of Milwaukee laying off more than 300 workers by March 2024.

'We're the ones doing the jobs'

Among the union's demands for the next contracts with the automakers are a 40% increase in pay over the course of the contracts and a four-day work week.

LaShonda Brown is a parts picker for Stellantis and has worked at the facility in Milwaukee for 15 years.

“We’ve been worrying about it,” Brown said of the facility closing. “Thinking about uprooting your family, thinking about what are you going to do with your homes and things like that if we have to move.”

When Brown first got the job at Stellantis she said it changed her life “tremendously.”

Semitrailers sit empty Wednesday at the Stellantis plant in Milwaukee amid a worker strike.

“It gave me better health care for my children and myself, extra money to take vacations and do things like that,” Brown said.

If she had a moment with the bosses, Brown said she would remind them of what exactly the workers do for the company.

“We’re the ones doing the jobs, we’re the reason why the parts are getting out to the customers, we’re the reason why the cars are being made,” Brown said. “They’re sitting behind a desk all day. We’re the ones doing all of the manual work to make sure that the customer is satisfied at the end of the day.”

On Tuesday in Michigan, President Joe Biden became the first sitting president in the modern era to join with picketers.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley speaks to the crowd during a United Auto Workers rally Wednesday at the Stellantis plant in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said more elected officials need to show their support to workers who could be impacted by the strike.

“I think its great that we’re finally shining a light on what unions have actually done for this country and how we need to continue to support them,” Crowley said. “Politicians from all around need to be making sure that we are supporting workers on the front lines every single day because they’re the ones doing the work providing for our community.”

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson offers his support during a United Auto Workers rally Wednesday at the Stellantis plant in Milwaukee.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson encouraged Stellantis officials to meet with their striking workers.

“They should have conversations with the people that are out here, who are voicing their concerns over pay and other things,” Johnson said. “I want these jobs to stay here. I want these folks to be paid a decent wage because, again, when that happens it presents an opportunity to have stability in their lives, stability in their family’s lives, which creates stability in our neighborhoods and that means a safer city for everybody.”

