While hedge funds own 14% of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS), private companies are its largest shareholders with 57% ownership

The considerable ownership by private companies in Pioneer Bancorp indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The largest shareholder of the company is Pioneer Bancorp MHC with a 57% stake

Institutions own 10% of Pioneer Bancorp

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 57% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And hedge funds on the other hand have a 14% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Pioneer Bancorp, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pioneer Bancorp?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Pioneer Bancorp already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Pioneer Bancorp, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It would appear that 14% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Pioneer Bancorp MHC is currently the largest shareholder, with 57% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. FJ Capital Management, LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 7.7% of common stock, and M3F, Inc. holds about 6.7% of the company stock.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Pioneer Bancorp

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$219m, and insiders have US$10.0m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 14% stake in Pioneer Bancorp. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 57%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Pioneer Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Pioneer Bancorp you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

