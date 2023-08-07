While hedge funds own 31% of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN), retail investors are its largest shareholders with 32% ownership

Key Insights

ECN Capital's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 5 investors have a majority stake in the company with 53% ownership

Institutions own 29% of ECN Capital

To get a sense of who is truly in control of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 32% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Hedge funds, on the other hand, account for 31% of the company's stockholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about ECN Capital.

See our latest analysis for ECN Capital

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ECN Capital?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

ECN Capital already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see ECN Capital's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

It looks like hedge funds own 31% of ECN Capital shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. North Peak Capital Management, LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 18% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 13% and 10% of the stock. In addition, we found that Steven Hudson, the CEO has 5.5% of the shares allocated to their name.

Story continues

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 53% of the company is controlled by the top 5 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of ECN Capital

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in ECN Capital Corp.. In their own names, insiders own CA$56m worth of stock in the CA$676m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 32% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over ECN Capital. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand ECN Capital better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for ECN Capital that you should be aware of.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.