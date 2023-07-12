While individual investors own 13% of NCT Alliance Berhad (KLSE:NCT), private companies are its largest shareholders with 58% ownership

Key Insights

Significant control over NCT Alliance Berhad by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The largest shareholder of the company is YBG Yap Consolidated Sdn. Bhd. with a 57% stake

Insiders own 12% of NCT Alliance Berhad

Every investor in NCT Alliance Berhad (KLSE:NCT) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 58% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 13% of the company's stockholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of NCT Alliance Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About NCT Alliance Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

NCT Alliance Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at NCT Alliance Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in NCT Alliance Berhad. YBG Yap Consolidated Sdn. Bhd. is currently the largest shareholder, with 57% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 8.7% and 5.5% of the stock. In addition, we found that Ngan Yap, the CEO has 0.8% of the shares allocated to their name.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of NCT Alliance Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in NCT Alliance Berhad. Insiders have a RM59m stake in this RM493m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 13% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 58%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 5.5% of NCT Alliance Berhad. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand NCT Alliance Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with NCT Alliance Berhad .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

