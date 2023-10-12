While individual investors own 15% of Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (NZSE:RBD), private equity firms are its largest shareholders with 75% ownership

Key Insights

Significant control over Restaurant Brands New Zealand by private equity firms implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The largest shareholder of the company is Finaccess Capital with a 75% stake

Ownership research along with analyst forecasts data help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

If you want to know who really controls Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (NZSE:RBD), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 75% to be precise, is private equity firms. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 15% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Restaurant Brands New Zealand.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Restaurant Brands New Zealand?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Restaurant Brands New Zealand. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Restaurant Brands New Zealand's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Restaurant Brands New Zealand. Finaccess Capital is currently the company's largest shareholder with 75% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 3.3% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 2.6% by the third-largest shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Restaurant Brands New Zealand

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited insiders own under 1% of the company. It has a market capitalization of just NZ$525m, and the board has only NZ$926k worth of shares in their own names. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 15% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 75%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Restaurant Brands New Zealand (including 1 which is significant) .

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

