While individual investors own 17% of Hextar Global Berhad (KLSE:HEXTAR), private companies are its largest shareholders with 59% ownership

The considerable ownership by private companies in Hextar Global Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

59% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Hextar Holdings Sdn Bhd.)

Insider ownership in Hextar Global Berhad is 17%

Every investor in Hextar Global Berhad (KLSE:HEXTAR) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 59% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 17% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Hextar Global Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hextar Global Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Hextar Global Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Hextar Global Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Hextar Global Berhad. The company's largest shareholder is Hextar Holdings Sdn Bhd., with ownership of 59%. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 8.0% and 4.0% of the stock. Choo Meng Ong, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Hextar Global Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Hextar Global Berhad. Insiders have a RM436m stake in this RM2.6b business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 17% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 59%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that Hextar Global Berhad is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

