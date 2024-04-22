While individual investors own 17% of TASCO Berhad (KLSE:TASCO), public companies are its largest shareholders with 65% ownership

Key Insights

Significant control over TASCO Berhad by public companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha owns 65% of the company

Ownership research along with analyst forecasts data help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

To get a sense of who is truly in control of TASCO Berhad (KLSE:TASCO), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that public companies own the lion's share in the company with 65% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 17% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of TASCO Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TASCO Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

TASCO Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at TASCO Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in TASCO Berhad. Our data shows that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is the largest shareholder with 65% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. Real Fortune Portfolio Sdn Bhd is the second largest shareholder owning 9.9% of common stock, and Employees Provident Fund of Malaysia holds about 1.8% of the company stock.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of TASCO Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of TASCO Berhad. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. It has a market capitalization of just RM660m, and the board has only RM5.7m worth of shares in their own names. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 17% stake in TASCO Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 10%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 65% of TASCO Berhad stock. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

