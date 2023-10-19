While individual investors own 20% of Berjaya Food Berhad (KLSE:BJFOOD), public companies are its largest shareholders with 58% ownership

Key Insights

Berjaya Food Berhad's significant public companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The largest shareholder of the company is Berjaya Corporation Berhad with a 57% stake

Institutional ownership in Berjaya Food Berhad is 12%

A look at the shareholders of Berjaya Food Berhad (KLSE:BJFOOD) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 58% stake, public companies possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 20% of the company's stockholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Berjaya Food Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Berjaya Food Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Berjaya Food Berhad. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Berjaya Food Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Berjaya Food Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Berjaya Corporation Berhad is currently the company's largest shareholder with 57% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. With 5.8% and 4.6% of the shares outstanding respectively, Hong Leong Asset Management Bhd. and Pertubuhan Keselamatan Sosial are the second and third largest shareholders.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Berjaya Food Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Berjaya Food Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM1.2b, and insiders have RM62m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 20% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 58% of Berjaya Food Berhad. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Berjaya Food Berhad .

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

