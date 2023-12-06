While individual investors own 21% of Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited (JSE:AIP), private equity firms are its largest shareholders with 62% ownership

Key Insights

Significant control over Adcock Ingram Holdings by private equity firms implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The largest shareholder of the company is BB Investment Co. (Pty) Ltd. with a 62% stake

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

If you want to know who really controls Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited (JSE:AIP), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 62% to be precise, is private equity firms. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And individual investors on the other hand have a 21% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Adcock Ingram Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Adcock Ingram Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Adcock Ingram Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Adcock Ingram Holdings' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Adcock Ingram Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is BB Investment Co. (Pty) Ltd., with ownership of 62%. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 10% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 0.8% by the third-largest shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Adcock Ingram Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited. It seems the board members have no more than R1.2m worth of shares in the R8.2b company. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 21% stake in Adcock Ingram Holdings. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 62% stake in Adcock Ingram Holdings. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Adcock Ingram Holdings .

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

