While individual investors own 25% of Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited (JSE:AIP), private equity firms are its largest shareholders with 58% ownership

Adcock Ingram Holdings' significant private equity firms ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The largest shareholder of the company is BB Investment Co. (Pty) Ltd. with a 58% stake

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

Every investor in Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited (JSE:AIP) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private equity firms with 58% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 25% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Adcock Ingram Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Adcock Ingram Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Adcock Ingram Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Adcock Ingram Holdings' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Adcock Ingram Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. BB Investment Co. (Pty) Ltd. is currently the largest shareholder, with 58% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. Public Investment Corporation Limited is the second largest shareholder owning 10.0% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 1.6% of the company stock.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Adcock Ingram Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited insiders own under 1% of the company. It appears that the board holds about R1.1m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of R8.3b. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 25% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 58% stake in Adcock Ingram Holdings. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

