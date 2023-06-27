While individual investors own 26% of Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PMETAL), private companies are its largest shareholders with 35% ownership

Key Insights

Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad's significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 4 investors have a majority stake in the company with 52% ownership

25% of Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PMETAL), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 35% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 26% ownership in the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Alpha Milestone Sdn Bhd. is currently the largest shareholder, with 34% of shares outstanding. With 7.8% and 7.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, Poh Koon and Poh Koon are the second and third largest shareholders. Note that the second and third-largest shareholders are also Senior Key Executive and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively, meaning that the company's top shareholders are insiders.

On looking further, we found that 52% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful RM9.7b stake in this RM39b business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 26% stake in Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 35%, of the Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

