While individual investors own 27% of Dätwyler Holding AG (VTX:DAE), private companies are its largest shareholders with 56% ownership

Significant control over Dätwyler Holding by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

56% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Dätwyler Führungs AG)

16% of Dätwyler Holding is held by Institutions

A look at the shareholders of Dätwyler Holding AG (VTX:DAE) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 56% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 27% of the company's stockholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Dätwyler Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Dätwyler Holding?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Dätwyler Holding. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Dätwyler Holding's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Dätwyler Holding. Our data shows that Dätwyler Führungs AG is the largest shareholder with 56% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 3.1% and 1.6% of the stock.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Dätwyler Holding

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that Dätwyler Holding AG insiders own under 1% of the company. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own CHF15m worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 27% stake in Dätwyler Holding. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 56%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

