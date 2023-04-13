While individual investors own 28% of Swift Haulage Berhad (KLSE:SWIFT), private companies are its largest shareholders with 44% ownership

Key Insights

Swift Haulage Berhad's significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

51% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

25% of Swift Haulage Berhad is held by Institutions

If you want to know who really controls Swift Haulage Berhad (KLSE:SWIFT), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 44% to be precise, is private companies. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 28% of the company's stockholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Swift Haulage Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Swift Haulage Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Swift Haulage Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Swift Haulage Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Swift Haulage Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Persada Bina Sdn. Bhd. is currently the largest shareholder, with 38% of shares outstanding. With 9.0% and 3.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, Kumpulan Wang Persaraan and HSBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited are the second and third largest shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Swift Haulage Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Swift Haulage Berhad. In their own names, insiders own RM14m worth of stock in the RM441m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 28% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 44%, of the Swift Haulage Berhad stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Swift Haulage Berhad you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

