While individual investors own 32% of Widad Group Berhad (KLSE:WIDAD), private companies are its largest shareholders with 53% ownership

The considerable ownership by private companies in Widad Group Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 3 shareholders own 53% of the company

11% of Widad Group Berhad is held by insiders

A look at the shareholders of Widad Group Berhad (KLSE:WIDAD) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 53% to be precise, is private companies. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 32% of the company's stockholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Widad Group Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Widad Group Berhad?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Widad Group Berhad might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

Widad Group Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Widad Business Group Sdn Bhd is the largest shareholder with 44% of shares outstanding. Muhammad Ikmal Bin Abdullah is the second largest shareholder owning 4.9% of common stock, and Pertubuhan Keselamatan Sosial holds about 4.1% of the company stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Mohd bin Mohd Jaafar directly holds 1.0% of the total shares outstanding.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Widad Group Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Widad Group Berhad. Insiders have a RM140m stake in this RM1.3b business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 32% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 53%, of the Widad Group Berhad stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Widad Group Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Widad Group Berhad (1 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

