While individual investors own 32% of Lunnon Metals Limited (ASX:LM8), public companies are its largest shareholders with 34% ownership

If you want to know who really controls Lunnon Metals Limited (ASX:LM8), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 34% to be precise, is public companies. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And individual investors on the other hand have a 32% ownership in the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Lunnon Metals.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lunnon Metals?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Lunnon Metals. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Lunnon Metals' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Lunnon Metals is not owned by hedge funds. Gold Fields Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 34% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 9.3% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.9% by the third-largest shareholder. Additionally, the company's CEO Ed Ainscough directly holds 0.8% of the total shares outstanding.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Lunnon Metals

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in Lunnon Metals Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$194m, and insiders have AU$16m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 32% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 19%, of the Lunnon Metals stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 34% of Lunnon Metals. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Lunnon Metals better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Lunnon Metals (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

