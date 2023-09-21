While individual investors own 34% of Widad Group Berhad (KLSE:WIDAD), private companies are its largest shareholders with 42% ownership

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in Widad Group Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 5 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

10% of Widad Group Berhad is held by Institutions

If you want to know who really controls Widad Group Berhad (KLSE:WIDAD), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 42% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 34% of the company's stockholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Widad Group Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Widad Group Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Widad Group Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Widad Group Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Widad Group Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Widad Business Group Sdn Bhd is currently the company's largest shareholder with 35% of shares outstanding. With 5.0% and 3.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, Kenanga Investors Bhd. and Pertubuhan Keselamatan Sosial are the second and third largest shareholders. Additionally, the company's CEO Mohd bin Mohd Jaafar directly holds 0.9% of the total shares outstanding.

On looking further, we found that 51% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Widad Group Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Widad Group Berhad. As individuals, the insiders collectively own RM145m worth of the RM1.5b company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 34% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 42%, of the Widad Group Berhad stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Widad Group Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Widad Group Berhad (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

