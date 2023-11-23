While individual investors own 36% of Hup Seng Industries Berhad (KLSE:HUPSENG), private companies are its largest shareholders with 51% ownership

Key Insights

Hup Seng Industries Berhad's significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

HSB Group Sdn. Bhd. owns 51% of the company

Insider ownership in Hup Seng Industries Berhad is 10%

Every investor in Hup Seng Industries Berhad (KLSE:HUPSENG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 51% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 36% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Hup Seng Industries Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hup Seng Industries Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Less than 5% of Hup Seng Industries Berhad is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Hup Seng Industries Berhad. The company's largest shareholder is HSB Group Sdn. Bhd., with ownership of 51%. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. With 2.4% and 1.6% of the shares outstanding respectively, Employees Provident Fund of Malaysia and Chiew Kerk are the second and third largest shareholders. Chiew Kerk, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Hup Seng Industries Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Hup Seng Industries Berhad. Insiders have a RM66m stake in this RM636m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 36% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 51%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Hup Seng Industries Berhad .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

