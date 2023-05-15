While individual investors own 39% of St. Galler Kantonalbank AG (VTX:SGKN), state or government are its largest shareholders with 51% ownership

Key Insights

St. Galler Kantonalbank's significant state or government ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The largest shareholder of the company is Canton of St.Gallen with a 51% stake

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

Every investor in St. Galler Kantonalbank AG (VTX:SGKN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that state or government own the lion's share in the company with 51% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And individual investors on the other hand have a 39% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about St. Galler Kantonalbank.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About St. Galler Kantonalbank?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in St. Galler Kantonalbank. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at St. Galler Kantonalbank's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

St. Galler Kantonalbank is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Canton of St.Gallen is the largest shareholder with 51% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 1.7% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 1.6% by the third-largest shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of St. Galler Kantonalbank

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that St. Galler Kantonalbank AG insiders own under 1% of the company. It is a pretty big company, so it would be possible for board members to own a meaningful interest in the company, without owning much of a proportional interest. In this case, they own around CHF13m worth of shares (at current prices). It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 39% stake in St. Galler Kantonalbank. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

