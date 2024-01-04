While insiders own 20% of Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE), retail investors are its largest shareholders with 42% ownership

Key Insights

Frontier Energy's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 18 shareholders own 37% of the company

Recent purchases by insiders

If you want to know who really controls Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 42% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, individual insiders make up 20% of the company’s shareholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Frontier Energy.

ASX:FHE Ownership Breakdown January 4th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Frontier Energy?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Institutions have a very small stake in Frontier Energy. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

ASX:FHE Earnings and Revenue Growth January 4th 2024

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Frontier Energy. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Frontier Energy's case, its Top Key Executive, Grant Burnaford Davey, is the largest shareholder, holding 9.8% of shares outstanding. With 6.7% and 4.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, Alicia Goyder and Brian Flannery are the second and third largest shareholders.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 18 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Frontier Energy

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Frontier Energy Limited. Insiders own AU$31m worth of shares in the AU$154m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 42% stake in Frontier Energy. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

