While insiders own 22% of PetroTal Corp. (TSE:TAL), retail investors are its largest shareholders with 59% ownership

Key Insights

Significant control over PetroTal by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 19 investors have a majority stake in the company with 41% ownership

22% of PetroTal is held by insiders

A look at the shareholders of PetroTal Corp. (TSE:TAL) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 59% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 22% ownership in the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about PetroTal.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About PetroTal?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that PetroTal does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of PetroTal, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It would appear that 7.2% of PetroTal shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Askar Alshinbayev is currently the largest shareholder, with 21% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.2% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.5% by the third-largest shareholder. Furthermore, CEO Manuel Zuniga-Pflucker is the owner of 0.9% of the company's shares.

Our studies suggest that the top 19 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of PetroTal

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in PetroTal Corp.. Insiders have a CA$177m stake in this CA$795m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 59% of PetroTal shares. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

