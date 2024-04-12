While insiders own 23% of Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG), retail investors are its largest shareholders with 50% ownership

Key Insights

Significant control over Australian Finance Group by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 25 shareholders own 49% of the company

Insiders own 23% of Australian Finance Group

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 50% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 23% ownership in the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Australian Finance Group, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Australian Finance Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Australian Finance Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Australian Finance Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Australian Finance Group. Our data shows that Brett McKeon is the largest shareholder with 6.0% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Lisa Bevan and Malcolm Watkins, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 6.0%. Note that the second and third-largest shareholders are also Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively, meaning that the company's top shareholders are insiders. Additionally, the company's CEO David Bailey directly holds 0.8% of the total shares outstanding.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Australian Finance Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Australian Finance Group Limited. Insiders own AU$101m worth of shares in the AU$439m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 50% of Australian Finance Group shares. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 5.1%, of the Australian Finance Group stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Australian Finance Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Australian Finance Group (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

