While insiders own 24% of Pantech Group Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PANTECH), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 39% ownership

Key Insights

Significant control over Pantech Group Holdings Berhad by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 10 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Insiders own 24% of Pantech Group Holdings Berhad

Every investor in Pantech Group Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PANTECH) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 39% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual insiders make up 24% of the company’s shareholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Pantech Group Holdings Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

See our latest analysis for Pantech Group Holdings Berhad

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pantech Group Holdings Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Pantech Group Holdings Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Pantech Group Holdings Berhad. CTL Capital Holding Sdn Bhd is currently the largest shareholder, with 17% of shares outstanding. Teoh Kean Goh is the second largest shareholder owning 13% of common stock, and Hong Leong Asset Management Bhd holds about 3.5% of the company stock. Teoh Kean Goh, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Senior Key Executive. Additionally, the company's CEO Ting Leng Chew directly holds 1.5% of the total shares outstanding.

Story continues

We also observed that the top 10 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Pantech Group Holdings Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Pantech Group Holdings Berhad. Insiders own RM155m worth of shares in the RM644m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 39% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 17%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Pantech Group Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Pantech Group Holdings Berhad , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here