While insiders own 25% of Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TCHONG), private companies are its largest shareholders with 45% ownership

Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad's significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 3 investors have a majority stake in the company with 53% ownership

25% of Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TCHONG), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 45% to be precise, is private companies. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual insiders make up 25% of the company’s shareholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad. Tan Chong Consolidated Sdn Bhd is currently the company's largest shareholder with 40% of shares outstanding. Employees Provident Fund of Malaysia is the second largest shareholder owning 6.4% of common stock, and Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. holds about 5.7% of the company stock.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 53% stake.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad. Insiders own RM186m worth of shares in the RM743m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 12% stake in Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 45%, of the Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 5.7% of Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad stock. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

