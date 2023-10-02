While insiders own 25% of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 43% ownership

Key Insights

TerraVest Industries' significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 7 shareholders own 51% of the company

Insiders have sold recently

To get a sense of who is truly in control of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 43% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Individual insiders, on the other hand, account for 25% of the company's stockholders. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of TerraVest Industries, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TerraVest Industries?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

TerraVest Industries already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of TerraVest Industries, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in TerraVest Industries. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In TerraVest Industries' case, its Top Key Executive, Charles Pellerin, is the largest shareholder, holding 20% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 14% and 11%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. In addition, we found that Dustin Haw, the CEO has 1.0% of the shares allocated to their name.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 7 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of TerraVest Industries

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of TerraVest Industries Inc.. Insiders have a CA$169m stake in this CA$681m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 43% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over TerraVest Industries. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 11%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand TerraVest Industries better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with TerraVest Industries .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

