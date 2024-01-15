While insiders own 26% of CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CCK), private companies are its largest shareholders with 44% ownership

Key Insights

CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad's significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

54% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

Insiders own 26% of CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad

Every investor in CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CCK) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 44% to be precise, is private companies. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Individual insiders, on the other hand, account for 26% of the company's stockholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

KLSE:CCK Ownership Breakdown January 15th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

KLSE:CCK Earnings and Revenue Growth January 15th 2024

Hedge funds don't have many shares in CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad. Our data shows that S. K. Tiong Enterprise Sdn. Bhd. is the largest shareholder with 39% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 9.3% and 5.4% of the stock. Liong Lau, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Head of Marketing. Additionally, the company's CEO Chiong Tiong directly holds 0.7% of the total shares outstanding.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad. Insiders have a RM144m stake in this RM553m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 21% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 44%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

