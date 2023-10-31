While insiders own 26% of Malayan Flour Mills Berhad (KLSE:MFLOUR), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 33% ownership

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in Malayan Flour Mills Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 12 shareholders own 51% of the company

26% of Malayan Flour Mills Berhad is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls Malayan Flour Mills Berhad (KLSE:MFLOUR), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 33% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 26% ownership in the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Malayan Flour Mills Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Malayan Flour Mills Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Malayan Flour Mills Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Malayan Flour Mills Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Malayan Flour Mills Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. From our data, we infer that the largest shareholder is Wee Teh (who also holds the title of Senior Key Executive) with 12% of shares outstanding. Its usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider play the role of a key stakeholder. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.7% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.4% by the third-largest shareholder.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 12 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Malayan Flour Mills Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Malayan Flour Mills Berhad. Insiders own RM172m worth of shares in the RM654m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 33% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 24%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Malayan Flour Mills Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Malayan Flour Mills Berhad (1 is a bit concerning) that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

