While insiders own 28% of Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MATRIX), retail investors are its largest shareholders with 28% ownership

Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 7 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

28% of Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MATRIX), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 28% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 28% ownership in the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's case, its Top Key Executive, Tian Hock Lee, is the largest shareholder, holding 26% of shares outstanding. With 8.5% and 3.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, Employees Provident Fund of Malaysia and Ambang Kuasa Sdn Bhd are the second and third largest shareholders.

We also observed that the top 7 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM1.8b, and insiders have RM496m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 28% stake in Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 19%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

