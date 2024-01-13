While insiders own 29% of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS), retail investors are its largest shareholders with 52% ownership

Key Insights

Significant control over MetroCity Bankshares by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

45% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Recent sales by insiders

A look at the shareholders of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 52% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Individual insiders, on the other hand, account for 29% of the company's stockholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about MetroCity Bankshares.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About MetroCity Bankshares?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

MetroCity Bankshares already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see MetroCity Bankshares' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in MetroCity Bankshares. The company's CEO Nack Paek is the largest shareholder with 5.3% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 4.9% and 4.3%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Interestingly, the third-largest shareholder, Don T. Leung is also a Vice Chairman, again, indicating strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of MetroCity Bankshares

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$589m, and insiders have US$170m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 52% stake in MetroCity Bankshares, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with MetroCity Bankshares , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

