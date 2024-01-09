While insiders own 29% of MGI - Media and Games Invest SE (ETR:M8G), retail investors are its largest shareholders with 46% ownership

Key Insights

Significant control over MGI - Media and Games Invest by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 3 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Insiders have bought recently

Every investor in MGI - Media and Games Invest SE (ETR:M8G) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 46% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 29% ownership in the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about MGI - Media and Games Invest.

View our latest analysis for MGI - Media and Games Invest

XTRA:M8G Ownership Breakdown January 9th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About MGI - Media and Games Invest?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

MGI - Media and Games Invest already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at MGI - Media and Games Invest's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

XTRA:M8G Earnings and Revenue Growth January 9th 2024

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in MGI - Media and Games Invest. With a 28% stake, CEO Remco Westermann is the largest shareholder. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 18% and 5.0% of the stock.

Story continues

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of MGI - Media and Games Invest

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in MGI - Media and Games Invest SE. It has a market capitalization of just €147m, and insiders have €42m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 46% stake in MGI - Media and Games Invest. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for MGI - Media and Games Invest (2 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.