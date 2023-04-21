While insiders own 30% of Unisem (M) Berhad (KLSE:UNISEM), public companies are its largest shareholders with 40% ownership

Key Insights

Significant control over Unisem (M) Berhad by public companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

68% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders

Insider ownership in Unisem (M) Berhad is 30%

A look at the shareholders of Unisem (M) Berhad (KLSE:UNISEM) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 40% to be precise, is public companies. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 30% ownership in the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Unisem (M) Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Unisem (M) Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Unisem (M) Berhad. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Unisem (M) Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Unisem (M) Berhad. Tianshui Huatian Technology Co., Ltd. is currently the largest shareholder, with 40% of shares outstanding. Sin Chia is the second largest shareholder owning 27% of common stock, and Employees Provident Fund of Malaysia holds about 3.0% of the company stock. Sin Chia, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Unisem (M) Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Unisem (M) Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM5.1b, and insiders have RM1.6b worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 16% stake in Unisem (M) Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 40% of the Unisem (M) Berhad shares on issue. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Unisem (M) Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

