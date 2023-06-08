While insiders own 30% of Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. (SGX:Z59), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 42% ownership

Key Insights

Significant control over Yoma Strategic Holdings by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 4 investors have a majority stake in the company with 52% ownership

Insider ownership in Yoma Strategic Holdings is 30%

Every investor in Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. (SGX:Z59) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 42% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 30% ownership in the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Yoma Strategic Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Yoma Strategic Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Yoma Strategic Holdings. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Yoma Strategic Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Yoma Strategic Holdings. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Yoma Strategic Holdings' case, its Top Key Executive, Theim Wai, is the largest shareholder, holding 28% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 15% and 7.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Furthermore, CEO Chi Pun is the owner of 0.9% of the company's shares.

On looking further, we found that 52% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Yoma Strategic Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd.. It has a market capitalization of just S$206m, and insiders have S$61m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 42% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 15% of Yoma Strategic Holdings stock. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Yoma Strategic Holdings you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

