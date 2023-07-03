While insiders own 33% of Azerion Group N.V. (AMS:AZRN), private companies are its largest shareholders with 53% ownership

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in Azerion Group indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 12 investors have a majority stake in the company with 44% ownership

Insider ownership in Azerion Group is 33%

A look at the shareholders of Azerion Group N.V. (AMS:AZRN) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 53% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual insiders make up 33% of the company’s shareholders. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Azerion Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Azerion Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Institutions have a very small stake in Azerion Group. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Azerion Group. The company's CEO Atilla Aytekin is the largest shareholder with 13% of shares outstanding. With 13% and 7.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, Umut Akpinar and H.T.P. Capital Partners B.V. are the second and third largest shareholders. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Umut Akpinar is also Co-Chief Executive Officer, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 12 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Azerion Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Azerion Group N.V.. Insiders have a €94m stake in this €290m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 13% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 53%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Azerion Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Azerion Group that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

