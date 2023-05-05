While insiders own 34% of KSL Holdings Berhad (KLSE:KSL), private companies are its largest shareholders with 35% ownership

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in KSL Holdings Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 3 investors have a majority stake in the company with 53% ownership

34% of KSL Holdings Berhad is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls KSL Holdings Berhad (KLSE:KSL), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 35% to be precise, is private companies. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, individual insiders make up 34% of the company’s shareholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of KSL Holdings Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About KSL Holdings Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in KSL Holdings Berhad. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at KSL Holdings Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in KSL Holdings Berhad. The company's largest shareholder is Premiere Sector Sdn Bhd, with ownership of 32%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 11% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 10% by the third-largest shareholder. Interestingly, the bottom two of the top three shareholders also hold the title of Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, respectively, suggesting that these insiders have a personal stake in the company.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of KSL Holdings Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of KSL Holdings Berhad. Insiders have a RM288m stake in this RM844m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 18% stake in KSL Holdings Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 35%, of the KSL Holdings Berhad stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand KSL Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for KSL Holdings Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

