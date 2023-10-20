While insiders own 46% of Bellevue Group AG (VTX:BBN), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 46% ownership

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in Bellevue Group indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 13 shareholders own 50% of the company

Insiders own 46% of Bellevue Group

If you want to know who really controls Bellevue Group AG (VTX:BBN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 46% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Individual insiders, on the other hand, account for 46% of the company's stockholders. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Bellevue Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bellevue Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Bellevue Group. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Bellevue Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Bellevue Group. Martin Bisang is currently the company's largest shareholder with 21% of shares outstanding. With 9.8% and 9.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, Hans Wyss and Jürg Schäppi are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Andre Ruegg, the CEO has 2.3% of the shares allocated to their name.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 13 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Bellevue Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Bellevue Group AG. It has a market capitalization of just CHF254m, and insiders have CHF117m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 46% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Bellevue Group has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

