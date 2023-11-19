While institutions invested in Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX) benefited from last week's 12% gain, retail investors stood to gain the most

Key Insights

Mayne Pharma Group's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 23 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Insiders have bought recently

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 48% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While retail investors were the group that benefitted the most from last week’s AU$41m market cap gain, institutions too had a 23% share in those profits.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Mayne Pharma Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mayne Pharma Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Mayne Pharma Group. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Mayne Pharma Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Mayne Pharma Group. Our data shows that Viburnum Funds Pty Ltd. is the largest shareholder with 7.8% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.4% and 5.1%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 23 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Mayne Pharma Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Mayne Pharma Group Limited. Insiders own AU$39m worth of shares in the AU$383m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 48% stake in Mayne Pharma Group. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 7.8%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 5.7%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 5.1% of Mayne Pharma Group. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Mayne Pharma Group better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Mayne Pharma Group .

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

