While institutions invested in Montana Aerospace AG (VTX:AERO) benefited from last week's 5.1% gain, private companies stood to gain the most

Significant control over Montana Aerospace by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

52% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Montana Tech Components AG)

Institutional ownership in Montana Aerospace is 22%

Every investor in Montana Aerospace AG (VTX:AERO) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 52% to be precise, is private companies. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Following a 5.1% increase in the stock price last week, private companies profited the most, but institutions who own 22% stock also stood to gain from the increase.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Montana Aerospace.

SWX:AERO Ownership Breakdown January 19th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Montana Aerospace?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Montana Aerospace. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Montana Aerospace, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

SWX:AERO Earnings and Revenue Growth January 19th 2024

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Montana Aerospace. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Montana Tech Components AG with 52% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. Christian Boas is the second largest shareholder owning 7.1% of common stock, and T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. holds about 5.4% of the company stock.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Montana Aerospace

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in Montana Aerospace AG. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around CHF79m worth of shares (at current prices). If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 18% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 52%, of the Montana Aerospace stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

