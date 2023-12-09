While institutions invested in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) benefited from last week's 68% gain, private equity firms stood to gain the most

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private equity firms in Solid Biosciences indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 4 investors have a majority stake in the company with 57% ownership

23% of Solid Biosciences is held by Institutions

If you want to know who really controls Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 50% stake, private equity firms possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Following a 68% increase in the stock price last week, private equity firms profited the most, but institutions who own 23% stock also stood to gain from the increase.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Solid Biosciences.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Solid Biosciences?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Solid Biosciences does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Solid Biosciences, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It looks like hedge funds own 7.0% of Solid Biosciences shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Perceptive Advisors LLC with 17% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 17% and 16% of the stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Solid Biosciences

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in Solid Biosciences Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$1.6m worth of the US$116m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 16% stake in Solid Biosciences. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 50%, private equity firms could influence the Solid Biosciences board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Solid Biosciences better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Solid Biosciences has 5 warning signs (and 3 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

