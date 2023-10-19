While institutions own 19% of Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET), private equity firms are its largest shareholders with 47% ownership

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private equity firms in Pet Valu Holdings indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 2 shareholders own 63% of the company

Institutions own 19% of Pet Valu Holdings

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 47% to be precise, is private equity firms. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And institutions on the other hand have a 19% ownership in the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Pet Valu Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pet Valu Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Pet Valu Holdings. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Pet Valu Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 15% of Pet Valu Holdings. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. The company's largest shareholder is Roark Capital Management LLC, with ownership of 47%. Mackenzie Financial Corporation is the second largest shareholder owning 15% of common stock, and Manulife Asset Management holds about 3.2% of the company stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Pet Valu Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. in their own names. It is a pretty big company, so it would be possible for board members to own a meaningful interest in the company, without owning much of a proportional interest. In this case, they own around CA$5.7m worth of shares (at current prices). It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 17% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 47%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Pet Valu Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Pet Valu Holdings you should know about.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

