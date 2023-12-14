While institutions own 23% of United Overseas Bank Limited (SGX:U11), retail investors are its largest shareholders with 37% ownership

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in United Overseas Bank indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

51% of the business is held by the top 15 shareholders

Insider ownership in United Overseas Bank is 16%

If you want to know who really controls United Overseas Bank Limited (SGX:U11), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 37% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, institutions make up 23% of the company’s shareholders. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of United Overseas Bank, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About United Overseas Bank?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

United Overseas Bank already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of United Overseas Bank, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in United Overseas Bank. Cho-Yaw Wee is currently the company's largest shareholder with 11% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 8.0% and 5.2% of the stock. Furthermore, CEO Ee Cheong Wee is the owner of 2.6% of the company's shares.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 15 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of United Overseas Bank

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of United Overseas Bank Limited. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful S$7.4b stake in this S$46b business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 37% stake in United Overseas Bank. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 20%, of the United Overseas Bank stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 4.0% of United Overseas Bank. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with United Overseas Bank , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

