While institutions own 25% of Genetec Technology Berhad (KLSE:GENETEC), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 45% ownership

The considerable ownership by individual investors in Genetec Technology Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 19 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

24% of Genetec Technology Berhad is held by insiders

Every investor in Genetec Technology Berhad (KLSE:GENETEC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 45% to be precise, is individual investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 25% of the company’s shareholders. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Genetec Technology Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Genetec Technology Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Genetec Technology Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Genetec Technology Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Genetec Technology Berhad. The company's CEO Kem Chin is the largest shareholder with 6.8% of shares outstanding. With 6.0% and 5.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, ATIS Corporation Berhad and Khai Chen are the second and third largest shareholders.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 19 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Genetec Technology Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Genetec Technology Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM1.6b, and insiders have RM397m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 45% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Genetec Technology Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 6.0%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Genetec Technology Berhad (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

