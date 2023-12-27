While institutions own 25% of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM), private companies are its largest shareholders with 39% ownership

Key Insights

Nemetschek's significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

51% of the business is held by the top 4 shareholders

Institutions own 25% of Nemetschek

Every investor in Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 39% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And institutions on the other hand have a 25% ownership in the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Nemetschek, beginning with the chart below.

Ownership Breakdown December 27th 2023

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Nemetschek?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Nemetschek already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Nemetschek's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Earnings and Revenue Growth December 27th 2023

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Nemetschek. Our data shows that Pro. Georg Nemetschek Foundation is the largest shareholder with 39% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 5.4% and 4.0% of the stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Nemetschek

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Nemetschek SE. Insiders own €725m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows a good alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 24% stake in Nemetschek. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 39%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

