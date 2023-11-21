While institutions own 31% of NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG (ETR:NBG6), retail investors are its largest shareholders with 31% ownership

Key Insights

Significant control over NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 3 investors have a majority stake in the company with 53% ownership

Institutional ownership in NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG is 31%

Every investor in NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG (ETR:NBG6) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 31% to be precise, is retail investors. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And institutions on the other hand have a 31% ownership in the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG. Neue SEBA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH is currently the company's largest shareholder with 21% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and Versicherungskammer Bayern Versicherungsanstalt Des öffentlichen Rechts, Asset Management Arm, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 16%.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 53% stake.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data cannot confirm that board members are holding shares personally. It is unusual not to have at least some personal holdings by board members, so our data might be flawed. A good next step would be to check how much the CEO is paid.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 31% stake in NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 21%, of the NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 16% of NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG stock. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

