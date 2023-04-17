While institutions own 32% of Frontken Corporation Berhad (KLSE:FRONTKN), retail investors are its largest shareholders with 34% ownership

Key Insights

Significant control over Frontken Corporation Berhad by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 9 shareholders own 50% of the company

Insiders own 18% of Frontken Corporation Berhad

If you want to know who really controls Frontken Corporation Berhad (KLSE:FRONTKN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 34% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, institutions make up 32% of the company’s shareholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Frontken Corporation Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Frontken Corporation Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Frontken Corporation Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Frontken Corporation Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Frontken Corporation Berhad. The company's largest shareholder is Dymon Asia Capital (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., with ownership of 17%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 15% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.5% by the third-largest shareholder. In addition, we found that Wai Pin Ng, the CEO has 0.6% of the shares allocated to their name.

We also observed that the top 9 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Frontken Corporation Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Frontken Corporation Berhad. Insiders own RM886m worth of shares in the RM5.0b company. That's quite meaningful. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

With a 34% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Frontken Corporation Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 17%, private equity firms could influence the Frontken Corporation Berhad board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Frontken Corporation Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

