While institutions own 37% of Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 48% ownership

The considerable ownership by individual investors in Duke Royalty indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

50% of the business is held by the top 14 shareholders

Institutions own 37% of Duke Royalty

A look at the shareholders of Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 48% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And institutions on the other hand have a 37% ownership in the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Duke Royalty.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Duke Royalty?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Duke Royalty. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Duke Royalty's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 5.7% of Duke Royalty. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. M&G Investment Management Limited is currently the largest shareholder, with 7.4% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.5% and 5.7% of the stock. Furthermore, CEO Neil Johnson is the owner of 1.3% of the company's shares.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 14 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Duke Royalty

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Duke Royalty Limited. It has a market capitalization of just UK£122m, and insiders have UK£3.4m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 48% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 6.5%, private equity firms could influence the Duke Royalty board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Duke Royalty better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Duke Royalty (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

