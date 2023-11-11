While institutions own 38% of Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (ASX:SIQ), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 55% ownership

Key Insights

Smartgroup's significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

42% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

38% of Smartgroup is held by Institutions

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (ASX:SIQ), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 55% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 38% of the company’s shareholders. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Smartgroup.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Smartgroup?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Smartgroup already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Smartgroup, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Smartgroup is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd is the largest shareholder with 5.7% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are L1 Capital Pty. Limited and River Capital Pty Ltd., with an equal amount of shares to their name at 5.0%. Additionally, the company's CEO Scott Wharton directly holds 0.7% of the total shares outstanding.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Smartgroup

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Smartgroup Corporation Ltd. In their own names, insiders own AU$57m worth of stock in the AU$1.1b company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 55% of Smartgroup shares. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Smartgroup that you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

