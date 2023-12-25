While institutions own 41% of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV), retail investors are its largest shareholders with 54% ownership

Key Insights

Big 5 Sporting Goods' significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 25 shareholders own 41% of the company

41% of Big 5 Sporting Goods is held by Institutions

If you want to know who really controls Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 54% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 41% of the company’s shareholders. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Big 5 Sporting Goods.

View our latest analysis for Big 5 Sporting Goods

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Big 5 Sporting Goods?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Big 5 Sporting Goods' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Big 5 Sporting Goods is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that BlackRock, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 6.9% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 5.2% and 4.0% of the stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Steven Miller directly holds 2.7% of the total shares outstanding.

Story continues

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Big 5 Sporting Goods

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation. In their own names, insiders own US$5.8m worth of stock in the US$142m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 54% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Big 5 Sporting Goods (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.