While institutions own 44% of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS), retail investors are its largest shareholders with 55% ownership

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Kinaxis indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 37% ownership

Insiders have sold recently

Every investor in Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 55% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 44% of the company's stockholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Kinaxis, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kinaxis?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Kinaxis does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Kinaxis' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Kinaxis is not owned by hedge funds. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 3.6% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 3.5% and 3.2% of the stock. Furthermore, CEO John Sicard is the owner of 1.0% of the company's shares.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Kinaxis

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Kinaxis Inc.. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth CA$60m. Most would see this as a real positive. It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 55% stake in Kinaxis, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Kinaxis that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

